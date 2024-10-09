Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Stock Price Down 7.9% – What’s Next?

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

