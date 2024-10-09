Barclays Boosts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $39.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

Get FOX alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOX

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.75. 222,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,895. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,354,000 after buying an additional 1,653,913 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,495,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,706,000 after acquiring an additional 597,450 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in FOX by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,577,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,816,000 after acquiring an additional 481,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FOX by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,180,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,420,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,208,000 after purchasing an additional 492,467 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.