Barclays Increases Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target to $133.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $91.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

IRM stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.14. 91,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,799.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,415. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,263,000 after buying an additional 1,519,237 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after buying an additional 1,286,694 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,232,000 after buying an additional 972,101 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,931,000 after buying an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

