Barclays Increases Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $23.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $25.61 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,669,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,227,389 shares of company stock worth $24,238,940. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after acquiring an additional 112,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,749,000 after acquiring an additional 193,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,172,000 after acquiring an additional 825,307 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

