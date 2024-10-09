Barclays Upgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to “Strong-Buy”

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

SEOAY opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

