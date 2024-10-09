Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 179 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 348,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,424,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 112,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,613,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. RPTC Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RPTC Inc. now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,377,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,322,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $576.31. The company had a trading volume of 216,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $558.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $577.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.