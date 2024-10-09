Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 641 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Morningstar worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 154.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 194,122 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $52,293,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Morningstar by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,835,000 after acquiring an additional 160,281 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 3,164.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 125,298 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $20,986,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.64, for a total value of $2,742,523.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,631,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,579,503.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total transaction of $513,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,980.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.64, for a total value of $2,742,523.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,631,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,579,503.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,541 shares of company stock valued at $18,399,192 in the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MORN traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.86. 8,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.89. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.45 and a 1-year high of $335.67.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

