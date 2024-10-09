Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 6,576 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.21. 117,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

