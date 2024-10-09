Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 200 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,074,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 670.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GD traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.48. 27,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,442. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.51 and a 200 day moving average of $293.32. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $232.29 and a twelve month high of $309.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

