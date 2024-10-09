Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 2,187 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. CONSOL Energy comprises about 2.0% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of CONSOL Energy worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 36.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 337.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,274,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.76. 65,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,862. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

