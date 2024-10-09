Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises about 1.7% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fortinet by 664.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,013,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 198.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,016,000 after buying an additional 4,148,520 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 94.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $120,746,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Fortinet
In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,801. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet
Fortinet Trading Up 2.0 %
FTNT stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,488. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
Fortinet Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fortinet
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 2 Defense Giants Soaring: Chase Gains or Wait for a Dip?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Insiders Hold Tight as Helen of Troy Prepares for a Major Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.