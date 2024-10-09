Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.01. 112,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.42 and its 200 day moving average is $266.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $205.64 and a 52 week high of $294.18.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.22.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

