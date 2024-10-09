Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Bancorp

In other news, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,494.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Republic Bancorp news, CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $655,515.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,496.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,494.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

RBCAA traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,573. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

