Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.42 and last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 106776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.80 million. Barnes Group had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 711.11%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,576,000. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,166,000. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after acquiring an additional 259,957 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,759,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 206,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
