Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.42 and last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 106776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Barnes Group

Barnes Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.80 million. Barnes Group had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 711.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,576,000. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,166,000. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after acquiring an additional 259,957 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,759,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 206,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.