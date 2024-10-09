Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $22.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.10.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter.
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
