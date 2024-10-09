Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $51.26, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Basilea Pharmaceutica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.
