Bath Savings Trust Co Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $548.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $496.57 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $517.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.