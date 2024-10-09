Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 643 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after buying an additional 17,943,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after buying an additional 770,007 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after buying an additional 288,111 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,644,000 after buying an additional 113,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,239,000 after buying an additional 592,113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BIV stock opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

