BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to $34.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

BCE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.57. 164,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.58. BCE has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advocate Group LLC increased its position in BCE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 150,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 321.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 121.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 12.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 39.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

