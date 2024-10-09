BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$46.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on BCE from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cormark reduced their target price on BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.83.

Shares of BCE stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$45.74. 650,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.05. BCE has a 52 week low of C$42.58 and a 52 week high of C$56.18.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.0598958 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

