BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 327 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.5% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 22,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 7,850,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,511,381,000 after buying an additional 164,601 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,971,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,807,706,000 after buying an additional 172,900 shares in the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Ratio Wealth Group grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 11,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.27.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $225.77 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

