Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Shares Up 3.2% – What’s Next?

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 102,316 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 96,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project, which consists of thirteen mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and the Mercedes Gold Mine project that consists of 43 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
