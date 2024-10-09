Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.02. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 17,542 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $375.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

