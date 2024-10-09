Belden (NYSE:BDC) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.36 and last traded at $118.36, with a volume of 15986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Belden from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Belden Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.47.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $604.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $658,615.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,001.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at $667,444.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,001.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 77.1% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Belden by 72.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden during the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

