Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $497.27 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0744 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $497.27 million and $11.87 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,392.39 or 0.03937812 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00042767 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012872 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,144,415 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,444,422 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

