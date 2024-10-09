Beldex (BDX) Price Up 33.5% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $505.81 million and $12.29 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,118,564 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,418,564 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

