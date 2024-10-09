Beldex (BDX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $501.11 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $501.11 million and $12.01 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Beldex alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.06 or 0.03933002 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00042624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002219 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,151,318 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,451,318 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.