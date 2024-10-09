Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 840674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Bell Copper Stock Down 10.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.90.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy porphyry copper-molybdenum project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

