Belrium Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the dollar. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000588 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

