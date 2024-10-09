Belrium (BEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.20

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can currently be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000581 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Belrium

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

