Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Bengal Energy Trading Down 25.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$7.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Bengal Energy

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

