Berenberg Bank Upgrades Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) to Strong-Buy

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Eurofins Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ERFSF opened at $59.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $68.45.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

