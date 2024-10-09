BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,735 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shorepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,354,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 112,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in BHP Group by 104.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,864,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,356,940,000 after buying an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $147.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.88.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.29%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

