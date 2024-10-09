Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading 4.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.15 and last traded at $49.95. Approximately 712,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,178,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Biohaven from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

Biohaven Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs acquired 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $999,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 54,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,948 in the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven by 280.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,702 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,776,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Biohaven by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,072 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 181.4% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Biohaven by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,832,000 after buying an additional 973,227 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

See Also

