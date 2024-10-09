Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) vs. Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Head to Head Comparison

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Get Femasys alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Femasys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Femasys has a beta of -2.82, indicating that its share price is 382% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Femasys and Biostage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Femasys presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 827.54%. Given Femasys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than Biostage.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Femasys and Biostage”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys $950,096.00 26.90 -$14.25 million ($0.84) -1.37 Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.58) -7.67

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Femasys. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Femasys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys -1,757.16% -119.97% -76.52% Biostage N/A N/A -174.43%

About Femasys

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination. It also develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. The company offers its products to reproductive endocrinologists for infertility products, obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, and women's healthcare provider organizations. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Biostage

(Get Free Report)

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company's pipeline includes organ-regeneration technology for the repair or replacement of diseased or damaged organs, as well as product candidates to treat cancer, injury, and birth defects of the bronchus. Its lead product candidate is Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treatment of severe esophageal disease. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.