BITCOIN ADDITIONAL One Day Trading Volume Hits $47,789.22 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $768.37 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $61,871.53 or 0.99997932 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008340 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014532 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00052608 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 62,385.6793668 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

