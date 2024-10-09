BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $60,676.78 or 1.00020335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $753.53 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008329 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00014564 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001025 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 62,385.6793668 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

