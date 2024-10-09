Bitcoin (BTC) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,222.94 billion and approximately $1.90 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $61,872.81 on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.25 or 0.00524057 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00030019 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00072845 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000160 BTC.
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,765,343 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
