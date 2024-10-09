Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $323.57 on Major Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $6.40 billion and approximately $168.60 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $323.57 or 0.00528300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,313.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00029883 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00072943 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000159 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,771,981 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.