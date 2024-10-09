Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.94 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.94 million and approximately $1,748.49 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00071772 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020022 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006996 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,866.08 or 0.40005342 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.