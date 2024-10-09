Bitcoiva (BCA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $148,754.28

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $67.93 million and $148,754.28 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00006967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,763.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.72 or 0.00529474 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00072730 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.35451291 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $244,565.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

