Bittensor (TAO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.33 Billion

Bittensor (TAO) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Bittensor token can now be bought for about $586.23 or 0.00946418 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a total market cap of $4.33 billion and approximately $177.01 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Bittensor alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00254952 BTC.

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 587.97615588 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $203,995,617.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.