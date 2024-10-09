Get alerts:

Black Spade Acquisition II Co (NASDAQ: BSIIU) recently concluded its initial public offering (IPO) on August 29, 2024, marking the issuance of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The company, based in the Cayman Islands with principal executive offices in Hong Kong, generated gross proceeds of $150,000,000 through this IPO. Each unit comprises one Class A ordinary share with a par value of $0.0001 per share and one-third of a redeemable warrant with an exercise price of $11.50 per share.

Concurrently, on August 27, 2024, Black Spade Acquisition II entered into several agreements in conjunction with the IPO. Notable agreements included:

– An Underwriting Agreement with Clear Street LLC and Cohen & Company Capital Markets– A Warrant Agreement with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company– Various agreements with security holders, a trustee, and the Sponsor

The company also completed the private sale of 11,000,000 warrants to Black Spade Sponsor LLC II, yielding gross proceeds of $5,500,000. The Private Placement Warrants, purchased at $0.50 per unit, are non-redeemable by the company and subject to specific transfer restrictions until after 30 days post the initial business combination.

In directorial affairs, Black Spade Acquisition II appointed Kester Ng, Richard Taylor, Russell Galbut, Robert Moore, Patsy Chan, and Sammy Hsieh to its Board, with specific committee memberships assigned. Notably, the company has determined that certain board members are independent directors as defined by Nasdaq rules.

Further, on August 27, 2024, the company established indemnification agreements with its directors and executive officers, aiming to indemnify them to the fullest extent permitted by law and advance expenses incurred during legal proceedings. These agreements are filed as Exhibits to the Current Report on Form 8-K.

Additionally, Black Spade Acquisition II adopted its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association on August 13, 2024, as detailed in Exhibit 3.1 of the Form 8-K filing. Moreover, $150,000,000, a composition of IPO proceeds and Private Placement Warrants sale proceeds, was allocated to a U.S.-based trust account for public shareholder benefit, with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company acting as the trustee.

Press releases were issued by the company on August 27, 2024, and August 29, 2024, highlighting the pricing and closing of the IPO, respectively. The complete Form 8-K filing with detailed agreements and financial statements can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Note: The foregoing summary should be considered as informative and is based on the details provided in the 8-K form filed with the SEC by Black Spade Acquisition II Co.

