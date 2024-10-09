BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $176,879.70 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $176,879.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,878,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,767,348.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,581 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $42,024.93.
- On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,386 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $146,752.02.
- On Friday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,267 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $177,061.87.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,988 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $240,549.76.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 118,879 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $892,781.29.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78.
- On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $231,855.23.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $224,306.76.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $607,219.48.
- On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $262,937.96.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
BIGZ stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
