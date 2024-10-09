BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $176,879.70 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $176,879.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,878,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,767,348.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,581 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $42,024.93.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,386 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $146,752.02.

On Friday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,267 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $177,061.87.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,988 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $240,549.76.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 118,879 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $892,781.29.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78.

On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $231,855.23.

On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $224,306.76.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $607,219.48.

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $262,937.96.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

BIGZ stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

