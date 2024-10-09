BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.03 and last traded at $50.84, with a volume of 235459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.87.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
