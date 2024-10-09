BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.03 and last traded at $50.84, with a volume of 235459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.87.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $966,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 468.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

