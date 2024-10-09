BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $5.60. BlackSky Technology shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 264,624 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKSY. Oppenheimer started coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $4.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

The stock has a market cap of $845.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.24. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.92) EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackSky Technology news, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 13,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $93,692.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 190,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,672.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackSky Technology news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 24,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $175,090.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,654.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 13,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $93,692.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,672.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,362 shares of company stock valued at $446,535. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 800,287 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

