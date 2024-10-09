Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $149.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 431,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2,072.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,872 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $65,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

