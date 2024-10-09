BlazeStake Staked SOL 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.81 Million (BSOL)

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can now be bought for about $163.17 or 0.00267807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a total market capitalization of $248.59 million and $3.81 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00256937 BTC.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Token Profile

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,523,465 tokens. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official website is stake.solblaze.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,528,480.52041436. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 166.39181357 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $2,441,232.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

