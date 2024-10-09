Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Trading 1.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. 319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Get Bluerock Homes Trust alerts:

Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $64.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Bluerock Homes Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust by 77.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 41,821 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.