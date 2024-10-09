Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Bluzelle has a market cap of $49.51 million and $4.11 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Bluzelle token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,467,382 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

